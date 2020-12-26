Police Briefs 12-24-2020

Investigate Property

12/03/20 – A victim on Chelsea Street reported unknown person(s) entered her home between 3 and 7 p.m. before removing some items, although she wasn’t sure at this that what had been taken from the residence.

Officers saw no signs of forced entry.

Larceny

12/03/20 – A victim on Russell Street reported she left a baby stroller in front of her home, but when she went out to retrieve it, the stroller was gone, along with several items of clothing.

Warrant Arrest

12/06/20 – Officers in the area of O’Reilly Way placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding Bristol County warrant charging distribution of a Class B substance.

Larceny

12/09/20 – A person on Union Street informed officers that she observed a male suspect steal a package from her neighbor’s home. The witness said she followed the suspect, but lost sight of him in the area of Thompson Square. With help from the people in the area, officers were able to identify the suspect, and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Possession of a Firearm

12/09/20 – Officers responded to Polk Street for a report of a person with a gun, and as a result of the subsequent investigation, the suspect was located, and a silver .380 caliber handgun. The suspect will be charged accordingly

Larceny

12/10/20 – A victim on Cordis Street reported packages and envelopes were stolen from in front of his home. The suspect was identified, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

12/12/20 – As a result of a fight in Monument Square, an individual was placed under arrest for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (shod foot).

Arson

12/15/20 – Police responded to a radio call at about 3 a.m. for several dumpsters on fire at Old Landing Way. On arrival officers observed several dumpsters on fire in the same residential development. The Boston Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fires. Officers canvassed the area looking for possible suspects, but were unable to locate any.

Burglary – Residential

12/16/20 – Police responded to Essex Street for an attempted breaking and entering at around 5:30 p.m. The victim stated her doorbell camera captured footage of a female suspect wearing a mask and white jacket attempting use a knife to break into her front door. The unknown female was unsuccessful in gaining access to the residence and subsequently fled the area towards Rutherford Avenue.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle

12/20/20 – Officer responded to Main Street at approximately 2:38 p.m. for a radio call for breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and spoke to victim, who stated she parked her vehicle on Baldwin Street at about 2 p.m., when she realized unknown suspect(s) had rifled through the vehicle and removed a passport and personal papers from it.

Investigate property

A victim on Old Ironsides Way stated that unknown person(s) gained entry to her motor vehicle and rifled through the glove box before dumped the contents all over the car’s interior. It was unknown at that time what was taken, but video footage of the incident has been made available to police.