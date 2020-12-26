Tovar Family Gives Thanks After Relocation, COVID-19 Fight

Last week, on these pages, the newspaper highlighted the very real challenges for Mimi Tovar and her family in relocating to South Boston as one of the first wave of families relocated for the upcoming Bunker Hill Redevelopment. Just days after that interview for that story, the challenges got even worse, as Mimi came down with COVID-19 in their new neighborhood, wasn’t sure where to turn for help in South Boston, and eventually had to be hospitalized. Last Tuesday, Tovar said she had to be taken to the hospital, and that left her four kids and husband at home by themselves – with not a lot of resources and the reality that Tovar might not be home for Christmas. As Tovar battled for her life in the hospital, she also worried as her kids needed food, warm clothing as it had snowed and there was no one to guide them through their remote school lessons. And of course, Christmas was looming only a few days away. Not sure where to turn in their new, temporary neighborhood in Southie, Charlestown came to them. Tovar said the Warren Prescott School community – where three of her kids go to school – banded together this week to send them groceries, Christmas gifts and other items of need. The Boston Police Department dropped by to cheer them up with some gifts last Friday. The Bunker Hill Associates have been able to provide grocery cards to them through the George Collier Memorial Holiday Fund. Others have also rushed to their aid, enough to have the kids pen a letter to the paper thanking their home neighborhood for helping them when they didn’t know where to turn, and when their mother was sick.

“We are forever grateful to the W-P family and the Charlestown community and its partners for stepping up and stepping in to help us through this extremely difficult and emotional time in our family,” wrote the family. But most of all, the best part was having their mother, Mimi, discharged from the hospital and able to return home Tuesday afternoon, just in time for Christmas.

“But above all this we thank you for all your thoughts and prayers and all the doctors and nurses who made it possible to bring our mom back home for Christmas,” wrote the family. “Having mom home is the best Christmas gift ever! Thank you all and may your Christmas be Merry, safe and bright!” Mimi Tovar on Tuesday, upon returning to the temporary family home in South Boston, said she was grateful for life to those that saw the situation, and responded to the need.

“I want to recognize the tremendous support my kids received while I was away and unable to care for them,” she said. “I was truly overwhelmed when I got home. Words cannot describe how deeply moved and impacted I am by their generosity, love and support.”