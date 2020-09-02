Pedestrian in Serious Condition After Crash on Medford Street

A jogger who was hit and very seriously injured on Medford Street Aug. 17 remains hospitalized and in recovery this week following the terrible accident.

Boston Police said they got a call at 7:32 a.m. on Aug. 17 for a motor vehicle accident involving a jogger in the 300th block of Medford Street.

Boston EMS and Boston Fire responded and found the victim, a male in his 60s, suffering from severe head trauma. He was transported to Mass General by ambulance.

It was said the driver of the vehicle stayed and cooperated.

Police said it is an open investigation, but no charges have yet been filed in the incident.