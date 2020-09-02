MGH Institute Modifies Fall Schedule to Reduce Students and Staff on Campus

The MGH Institute of Health Professions, following guidance from the state and Mass General Brigham, has adjusted its fall semester schedule. All of the Institute’s didactic courses will be delivered online, significantly reducing the number of students coming to campus on a given day in the Navy Yard.

Small groups of students will come to campus for clinical education skills labs and simulation exercises to supplement their online instruction. In addition, the majority of the Institute’s staff will work remotely.

Prior to coming to campus, students, faculty, and staff are required to complete the Mass General Brigham COVIDPASS app, attesting that they do not have any COVID symptoms. If they “pass,” they will be able to come to campus wearing a mask. Upon arrival to campus, students, faculty, and staff will be given an Institute (IHP) mask and any other PPE they need. The IHP is also following all the regulations put forth in the Commonwealth’s Travel Order for students coming from out of state.

The IHP has developed the Commit @ IHP campaign that defines our collective responsibility to keep the community safe and to flatten the curve. The basic approach is grounded in science and includes wearing a mask, washing your hands, always practicing social distancing and social isolation by limiting travel to home, campus, and clinical sites. For more information, contact Denis Stratford at [email protected]