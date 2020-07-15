Tatte Bakery Opens Its Doors Here

In what used to be a first-floor parking lot for the Urban Renewal-era 40 Warren St. office building, Tatte, a sleek new bakery and restaurant, has opened to a very warm welcome in an area that is light on such amenities right now.

It isn’t without some lingering controversy though, as the permit granted for the establishment is being challenged by neighbor Ken Flynn, and his day before the Zoning Board will be on July 21.

Tatte, a Boston-based chain of popular coffee cafes, is very popular across the city and Owner Tzurit Or has been expanding her locations quickly over the past two years, having an eye on expanding to Charlestown for some time.

The café went through a somewhat contentious community process last fall, but eventually gained approval and began construction on their shop in the fully-renovated building prior to COVID-19. After building out through the pandemic, they were able to open their doors on July 1 for take-out only.

The food and beverage sales have been brisk and customers seem to be enjoying the new offering, which is halfway between City Square and Thompson Square.

Or has said she has never had any opposition to opening a shop in the Boston area until she got to Charlestown. At a public meeting in the American Legion Hall last October, there was a mixed crowd of those in support and those in opposition. At the City level, they gained more support and were able to get approvals.

They lease the space from DLJ Capital Partners, which is refurbishing the entire office building and hopes to have new leases for the space by this coming fall.

Meanwhile, Ken Flynn, who has had legal issues with the Urban Renewal parcels in that area for several years – and is an abutter as well – said he has filed legal papers to oppose the granting of the permit, saying Inspectional Services erred in granting the permit.

He is claiming the permit was issued as an ‘allowed use,’ when in fact it was not, he said. The ZBA will have an interpretation meeting on the matter at its July 21 meeting.