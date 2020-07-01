Sierra Club Endorses Damali Vidot For State Rep. Of the 2nd Suffolk District

The Massachusetts Chapter of Sierra Club, the oldest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, is proud to endorse environmental champion and Candidate for State Representative of the Second Suffolk District Damali Vidot. The Second Suffolk District comprises all of Charlestown and most of Chelsea.

Jonathan Cohn, Secretary of the Political Committee of the Massachusetts Chapter of Sierra Club praised Councilor Vidot, saying, “Damali Vidot has been a leader on environmental justice in her role as At-Large Chelsea City Councilor.” He added, “We know we can count on Councilor Vidot to bring the same proactive, activist approach to the State House to fight to make sure that the needs of working communities, especially communities of color, are at the heart of environmental policymaking.”

The Massachusetts Chapter of the Sierra Club, the oldest grassroots environmental organization, consists of over 100,000 members and supporters across the Commonwealth who are committed to promoting the responsible stewardship and enjoyment of the earth’s ecosystems and resources. The organization and its membership advocate for clean transportation for all; reducing toxic pollution in our environment and communities; moving toward zero waste, and work to address the crisis of climate change.

Candidate for State Representative of the Second Suffolk District Damali Vidot thanked the Massachusetts Chapter of Sierra Club: “I want to extend my sincerest thanks to the Massachusetts Chapter of Sierra Club for not only endorsing me as a Candidate for State Representative, but also for prioritizing clean air and water as a right, healthy and sustainable communities for all of the Commonwealth’s residents, and for working toward a politics that ensures meaningful inclusion of our most vulnerable populations.”

Recognizing the importance of environmental advocacy particularly for the communities of Charlestown and Chelsea, which have some of the highest asthma rates in the country, Councilor Vidot shared that “Environmental justice is one of the pillars that holds me up and that keeps me fighting for social justice. I am so honored to receive the endorsements from the Massachusetts Chapter of the Sierra Club, which is so clearly committed to a healthy future for all.”

She added that “I am ready to work together to bring community-driven change that improves the health and environment for our residents in Charlestown and Chelsea.”

This is the second progressive organization to endorse Damali Vidot in her bid for the Second Suffolk District seat. Just last week, Mass Alliance, a coalition of 28 political and advocacy groups committed to building a more progressive Massachusetts, endorsed Councilor Vidot. As the September 1 primary day approaches, Candidate Damali Vidot is picking up steam with progressive groups recognizing her leadership and advocacy accomplishments.

Currently serving her third term as At-Large Chelsea City Councilor, Damali made history by becoming the first woman to lead the City as Council President for two consecutive terms following her role as Vice President in her first term. She has used her platform on the City Council to improve public health and advance environmental justice, suing ExxonMobil for polluting the Mystic River, sponsoring a noise pollution study in collaboration with GreenRoots and the Boston University School of Public Health, and sponsored the city’s first plastic bag ban.