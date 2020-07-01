Neighborhood Round Up

State REP. Dan Ryan Socially Distant Office Hours

Meet with your state Rep. Dan Ryan during his local office hours at Charlestown Tea and Treats, 1 Monument Ave. on Friday, July 10th from 10-11 a.m. To contact Rep Ryan’s Office: (617) 722-2370 #2 or email: [email protected]

“e” inc. presents: Discovery Planet

“e” inc – the planet science learning & action center based in Charlestown offers up Earth Science based enrichment for kids on their YouTube channel, ““Discovery Planet.” The content is set up for Grades 3-5 or for younger children Grades 1-3, but are upbeat and entertaining for anyone. Check them out at this link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvjTh5UNEVSSa9NGK9fo_JQ or search for eInc on YouTube.

Charlestown Branch Library Remains Closed

All locations of the Boston Public Library, including the Charlestown Branch, remain closed. Please do not make returns or donations until the library re-opens. All of our online services, collections, and programs are available at the BPL website at www.bpl.org. If you need a library card, sign up for an e-card at www.bpl/ecard. If you are having trouble with your card or need assistance, email the library at [email protected] Do you need to call the library? Call General Reference at 617-536-5400 and Tech Assistance at 617-859-2323. To contact the Charlestown Branch Library, email Branch Librarian Maureen Marx at [email protected], Children’s Librarian Eileen Whittle at [email protected], and Adults Librarian Kathy Kire at [email protected] in touch with the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library by visiting our Facebook page.

Essem Art Studio Virtual Programs:

Looking for creative projects to engage your kids? Essem Art Studio’s Toddler Art + Learn series (18+ months) and Virtual Art Labs (3-13 years) are the perfect way to engage your little ones at home. Visit www.essemartstudio.com for more information or email Sophia Moon [email protected] with any inquiries.

Charlestown Library Imagine Your Summer Story 2020

This summer the Charlestown Library will be partnering with the Essem Art Studio. The Art Studio will feature an art project based on the book from story time. Prizes will be awarded. The story time reading and art project will be featured on the library facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bplcharlestown and Essem Art Studio page at . This year the library’s activity sheet can be found at https://w.ww.bpl.org/imagine-your-story/ Grand prizes will also be awarded for completed activity sheets. Please contact Eileen Whittle at [email protected] or Sophia Moon [email protected] for any questions.

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry appeal

The Food Pantry has had a great need at this time and has been very busy serving many residents in town. Donations of all non-perishable foods are greatly appreciated. Donations drops are: Food Pantry, 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank – 201 Main St. or the Parish Center – 46 Winthrop St. (by the Training Field). Or donate by sending checks to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. They are also looking for volunteers to assist with distribution. For more information, call Tom MacDonald 617-990-7314.