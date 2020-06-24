USS Constitution Museum Celebrates Fourth of July Virtually

The USS Constitution Museum and USS Constitution will celebrate Independence Day with virtual experiences for all ages. A special Fourth of July webpage offers visitors access to activities, programs, and videos.

The Museum’s featured activities and programs include:

•Alka-Seltzer Cannon Kits – Want to create your own personal salute to the nation for the Fourth of July? The Museum is selling activity kits to make and fire your own Alka-Seltzer Cannon at home. Each $5 kit includes printed directions, two 35mm film canisters, eight Alka-Seltzer tablets, and three American flag temporary tattoos. This interactive family activity is available for curbside pickup.

•“Old Ironsides” Cruises – Watch previously recorded videos of USS Constitution cruises and enjoy viewing America’s Ship of State underway.

•Aim a Cannon Game – Firing the cannons was not an easy task; it took teamwork and patience. Lead your team to victory in this target practice game from the Museum’s A Sailor’s Life for Me online game.

•Constitution & the Fourth of July – Learn more about the history of the Fourth of July underway tradition through a series of Museum blog posts.

USS Constitution will also feature special programming on July 4 streamed live from its Facebook page.

Activities include:

•A 21-gun salute

•Trivia contest

•Climbing demonstrations

•Special Ship tour with Carl Herzog, the Museum’s Public Historian and host of the Historian at Home video series.

“While visitors can’t visit USS Constitution or the USS Constitution Museum this Fourth of July, we can bring virtual celebrations and activities to them,” said Museum President & CEO Anne Grimes Rand.

USS Constitution Museum Independence Day content is currently available at usscm.org/july4.

The Museum’s virtual Fourth of July is part of an overall museum initiative to serve the public at home. It includes a robust outreach and visitor engagement plan, offering videos, blog posts, collection highlights, and more. Every day the virtual Museum disseminates dynamic content through its social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and website usscm.org.