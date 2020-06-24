Mass Alliance Endorses Vidot for State Rep.

Mass Alliance, a coalition of a wide range of political organizations dedicated to making Massachusetts more progressive, is proud to announce its endorsement of Damali Vidot, candidate for State Representative of the Massachusetts Second Suffolk District, covering all of Charlestown and most of Chelsea, Massachusetts.

“Leadership is doing what’s right for the people even when it’s not easy. To take on ExxonMobil for polluting the Mystic River, to hold the MBTA accountable to riders, or to organize against Eversource when they tried to build a dangerous high-voltage electrical substation next door took a lot of courage.” Jordan Berg Powers, Executive Director of Mass Alliance said. He continued, “That is the type of leadership we need in the State House. We are thankful she is stepping up once again because if we are going to make it through this crisis it’s with leadership that puts people first.”

Mass Alliance is a coalition of 28 political and advocacy groups that fight for a more progressive Massachusetts. Its member organizations advocate for a wide variety of issues, including civic participation, civil rights, economic justice, education, environmental issues, healthcare, reproductive rights, immigrant rights and the rights of workers. Through their PAC, Mass Alliance, cultivates and empowers progressive leaders and assists them in ultimately winning their elections.

Damali Vidot is a mom, community advocate, and an At-Large City Councilor in Chelsea. Today she is running for the office of State Representative for the Massachusetts Second Suffolk District, which includes most of Chelsea and all of Charlestown. Damali is driven by a call to uplift and authentically represent the voices of her community, which are often excluded from life-altering political decisions.

Currently serving her third term as City Councilor, Damali made history by becoming the first woman to lead the City as Council President for two consecutive terms following her role as Vice President in her first term. She has used her platform on the City Council to consistently center the most vulnerable residents by passing legislation to protect tenants and homeowners from being displaced out of her rapidly developing city; co-sponsoring and passing a wage theft ordinance; and, most recently, rallying nonprofit leaders, Chelsea government officials, medical professionals, to demand and obtain critical resources from Governor Baker in the peak of Chelsea’s fight against COVID-19.

Regarding the endorsement, Vidot expressed: “Thank you to Mass Alliance for this endorsement and your belief in me. I am honored and energized to receive the endorsement from Mass Alliance, which has been a consistent beacon for progressive policies in the Commonwealth. I’m ready to work together to bring transparent, community-driven change for the residents of the Second Suffolk District. Let’s get to work.”