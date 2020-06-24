Charlestown Sees 34-Percent Increase in Part One Crime from Last Year

As the first half of 2020 was drawing to a close, Charlestown had seen a 34-percent spike in incidents of violent and property crime from last year.

According to Boston Police, 175 Part One crimes were reported in District A-15 between June 1 and June 14 of this year as opposed to 131 during the same timeframe last year.

No murders were reported in either 2020 or 2019 while the rate of rapes and attempted rates remained steady at one incident each this year and last.

Robberies and attempted robberies saw a 150-percent increase as the number climbed to five from two in 2019.

On the other hand, incidents of domestic robbery were down around 36 percent as the number fell to 9 from 14 last year, while incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault dropped 38 percent, with eight this year, compared to 13 last year.

While the rate of commercial burglaries was constant, with two each both this year and last, residential burglaries were up around 64 percent as the number climbed to 14 from five last year.

No incidents of other burglaries were reported either this year or in 2019.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were up more than 148 percent as the number climbed to 77 from 31 last year, while in contrast, incidents of other larceny saw a slight decline as the number dropped to 53 from 51 last year.

Auto theft saw a 20-percent reduction, with eight this year, compared to 10 in 2019.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 1 percent as the number of incidents fell to 7,029 from 7,079 last year.