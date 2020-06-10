Charlestown Mothers Award Scholarships to Eight Students

The Charlestown Mothers Association (CMA) is delighted to announce this year’s awards of college scholarships to Charlestown residents. Thanks to the generous support of CMA members, supporters, and sponsors, this year CMA has awarded a total of $9,500.

CMA has awarded Jolie Doherty and Elizabeth Griffith scholarships of $2,500 each. Jolie and Elizabeth are both 2020 graduates of Boston Latin School (“BLS”). This fall Jolie will be attending the George Washington University and Elizabeth will be attending the College of the Holy Cross.

CMA has awarded Dominic Kennedy Slesar, Claire Lakus, and Sewina Yu scholarships of $1,000 each.

Dominic and Claire are both 2020 graduates of BLS. This fall Dominic will be attending Boston University, and Claire will be attending Penn State. Sewina is a 2018 graduate of Concord Academy, and attends Syracuse University.

CMA has also awarded Anne Broderick, Samantha Savitz, and Catherine Stowe scholarships of $500 each. Anne and Catherine are both 2020 graduates of Mount Alvernia High School. This fall Anne will be attending Boston College and Catherine will be attending Loyola University Maryland. Samantha is a 2020 graduate of Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, and will be attending the University of Miami this fall.