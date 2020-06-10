The Boston Globe’s Adrian Walker Talks on COVID-19’s Impacts on Communities of Color

Please join us on Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. for a virtual discussion on COVID-19’s disparate health and economic impacts on communities of color with The Boston Globe’s Adrian Walker. Adrian has provided commentary and opinion on local and regional news as well as society and culture for over 20 years. He is also a contributor to the Globe Spotlight Team’s series titled ‘Boston. Racism. Image. Reality.’ – a 2018 Pulitzer Finalist in local reporting. The link to the virtual discussion is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88560405587 – Meeting ID: 885 6040 5587, Password: 194857, or call (646) 558 8656. You can also visit FCNY’s Facebook page or at www.friendscny.org for event information.