Making Masks

Don Snow gives the thumbs up with his mask at the Zelma Lacey House. Several residents and employees were stocked with homemade masks from a grass-roots network of many “seamsters,” cutters and delivery drivers throughout the Town.
Shannon Gilligan works diligently on making masks for the Zelma Lacey and other senior buildings on her sewing machine. She joined several residents who jumped to action when they heard the senior buildings in Town were in need of protective masks.

