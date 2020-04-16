News

Empty Cathedral

by  •  • 0 Comments
Cardinal Sean O’Malley celebrated many Holy Week services and Easter Masses last week in front of an empty Cathedral of the Holy Cross. While many in the neighborhoods watched online or on television as he carried out services during the holiest time of the year for Christians, an empty sea of pews was commonplace. It was unprecedented, but necessary
during the COVID-19 response efforts. Here, Cardinal O’Malley delivers his homily in an empty Cathedral on Holy Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.