News Empty Cathedral by Patriot-Bridge Staff • April 16, 2020 • 0 Comments Cardinal Sean O’Malley celebrated many Holy Week services and Easter Masses last week in front of an empty Cathedral of the Holy Cross. While many in the neighborhoods watched online or on television as he carried out services during the holiest time of the year for Christians, an empty sea of pews was commonplace. It was unprecedented, but necessary during the COVID-19 response efforts. Here, Cardinal O’Malley delivers his homily in an empty Cathedral on Holy Thursday.