Cambridge Symphony Presents Holiday Pops

The Cambridge Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its annual Holiday Pops concert on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. at the Arlington Town Hall auditorium. Music Director Cynthia Woods will conduct the orchestra.

Join us for the CSO’s festive tradition of presenting seasonal and Broadway favorites (featuring Stephanie Scarcella, mezzo-soprano) in a holiday evening concert perfect for the whole family.

The concert includes traditional carols and a visit from Santa Claus alongside orchestral selections, including John Williams‘ concert suite from the Harry Potter film series.

Charlestown residents Lisa Croteau, violinist, and Barbara Owen, violist, will perform as part of the orchestra.

Please bring non-perishable food items to the concert in support of the pantry.

The CSO 2019-20 season is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Tickets are $20 (general) and $10 (students and seniors) and can be purchased at http://www.cambridgesymphony.org.