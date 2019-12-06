Ushering in The Holidays

The turkey has been digested and forgotten, and now Christmas activities are full-on in the Town – with this Sunday being a major kickoff in Thompson Square and at the Warren Tavern.

Meanwhile, the revived Townie Santa effort is in full-swing and getting ready for action in the coming weeks.

First off on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3:45 p.m., Mayor Martin Walsh and Santa Claus will make their annual stop in Thompson Square to light the tree, sing carols and celebrate the season with residents and business owners of the Town. There will be refreshments from Charlestown Tea & Treats and handouts from Comcast.

Following that, starting around 4 p.m., the Warren Tavern will host its annual Toys for Tots campaign in the Tavern. The crowd for the event is always fun and lively – and generous, said Kim Mahoney of the Warren Tavern.

“The crowd is always so overwhelming and generous each year,” she said. “The toys go directly back to local Charlestown kids. We have lots of giveaway this year and everyone should leave with something.”

Those going are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy to the effort – which is part of the U.S. Marine’s official campaign but one that stays local in Charlestown.

Additionally, Mahoney said the Tavern would be unveiling new televisions during the party to show the Patriots game on – so no one will miss a beat with their favorite (but faltering!) home team.

Expected to be there are Mayor Martin Walsh, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Councilor Lydia Edwards, and maybe Gov. Charlie Baker – who is not yet confirmed but has been a frequent guest in the past.

“The kids of the neighborhood rely on this event because people are so generous and contribute so much each year,” she said. “This is our favorite event of the year at the Tavern and we’re ready to roll.”

The event concludes at 8 p.m.

• Townie Santa Update

The Townie Santa effort is in full swing, and Mahoney said they are ready for their Townie Santa Luncheon on Dec. 13 at the Knights starting at 11 a.m. All older adults and veterans are encouraged to attend, and the time is sponsored by Flatley Companies, the Age Strong Commission, and Townie Santa.

Meanwhile, the effort to deliver a home-cooked meal to senior citizens and veterans in the Town on Dec. 22 is still going strong. There are many donations for the goodie bags of new blankets, hats and gloves, but more are certainly needed. They can be dropped off at The Cooperative Bank, the Golden Age Center, or the Warren Tavern