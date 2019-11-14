Neighborhood Round Up

Harvest on Vine Thanksgiving Food Pantry Appeal

For Thanksgiving, the Food Pantry is requesting canned cranberry sauce to include in its Holiday distribution. Donations of non-perishable foods, boxed breakfast cereal in particular, are also greatly appreciated.

Donations drops are: Food Pantry, 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank – 201 Main St. or the Parish Center – 46 Winthrop St. (by the Training Field). Or donate by sending checks to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald 617-990-7314.

AGC Call for Entries

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown is accepting submissions of artwork for the December Exhibition 2019 to be held at the StoveFactory Gallery, Dec. 7 and 8, and Dec. 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekend. This exhibit is open to any artist, profession or emerging. We cordially invite you to submit your work. Submissions of original artwork may be 2 and/or 3 dimensional, painting, prints, photography and sculpture, not exceeding 36” x 48”. A submission form can be found on the web site www.artistsgroupofcharlestown.com and must be received by December 2nd 2019. You may also submit your work in person on Dec. 2, between 5 and 7 p.m. at the StoveFactory Gallery 523 Medford Street Charlestown. The December Exhibition is open to the public, free of charge and the Gallery is handicapped assessable.

Turn it Around Charlestown 4th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

On Nov. 21, Turn it Around Charlestown will be celebrating Thanksgiving with a special dinner. They are looking for volunteers to cook and donations of food and desserts to help make the celebration a success. Please contact Ginaya Greene-Murray if you are interested in joining the event. Email to: [email protected]

St. John’s Harvest Fair –

Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Turkey Dinner served from 12-2 p.m. Don’t miss this town favorite! Great sales tables, raffles, games and silent auction.

Community Meeting on Bunker Hill Housing Redevelopment

Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Harvard-Kent Elementary School, 50 Bunker Hill Street from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Meeting to discuss redevelopment of Bunker Hill Housing. Learn about progress on plans for new housing, retail, community and green space. Feedback and questions are encouraged.

Soprano Sirgourney Cook at the Charlestown Branch Library

Accompanied by pianist Katie Barr, soprano Sirgourney Cook’s “What Am I Doing Here?” is a live performance that chronicles her musical journey through classical, pop, gospel, and jazz. Co-presented by the Friends of the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library and the North End Music & Performing Arts Center. Thursday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. Free and open to all, including an informal Q&A and reception. Wheelchair accessible. Charlestown Branch Library, 179 Main Street, Charlestown. For more information: www.friendsofcharlestownlib.org, [email protected], 617-242-1248.

Daughters of Isabella #1 Fall Meat Raffle

Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. the Daughters of Isabella #1 will host their Thanksgiving Meat Raffle at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St. There will be a turkey in every meat package!

USS Constitution Museum honored Gov. Charlie Baker, Medal of Honor recipient CAPT Thomas G. Kelley, USN (Ret.)

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, over 700 guests honored Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Medal of Honor recipient CAPT Thomas G. Kelley, USN (Ret.) for their dedication to community and service at the USS Constitution Museum’s A Salute to Service Gala.

Gov. Charlie Baker received the Charles Francis Adams Award, named for one of the Museum’s founders, which is given annually to a person who has contributed extensively to the betterment of the community. Gov. Baker has made historic investments in K-12 education, increased support for vocational and technical schools, and expanded early college opportunities for high school students. Gov. Baker has put Massachusetts at the forefront of fighting the opioid and heroin epidemic, doubling spending on prevention, education, treatment, and recovery and signing two major bills that have served as models for other states. Confronted with the challenges of rising energy costs and a changing climate, Governor Baker has taken nation-leading steps to diversify the Commonwealth’s energy portfolio and secure progress toward greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Governor Baker reflected on the history of Constitution and the commitment and sacrifices made by generations of her sailors. “That’s what makes the USS Constitution Museum so special and so important,” he said. “For me, this award is especially poignant and appreciated.”

The recipient of the USS Constitution Museum Lifetime Achievement Award was CAPT Thomas G. Kelley, USN (Ret.). This award is given to a person whose distinguished contributions to our nation embody the Museum’s mission and inspire excitement about naval service, maritime heritage, and the American experience. On June 15, 1969 he led eight river assault craft boats on a mission to extract a U.S. Army infantry company from South Vietnam under heavy fire. For his “extraordinary courage under fire, and his selfless devotion to duty” he was awarded the Medal of Honor from President Nixon in 1970. Despite receiving serious head wounds which included the loss of an eye, CAPT Kelley remained on active military duty and later served as Chief of Staff for the commander of U.S. Naval Forces in Korea and Secretary of the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services. In retirement, CAPT Kelley continues to advocate on behalf of veterans, notably serving as Past-President of the Medal of Honor Society.

CAPT Kelley thanked the Museum for the award, and for “carrying on this tradition of educating the American public about why this country is a bright and shining light as a beacon for the rest of the world.”

USS Constitution Museum president Anne Grimes Rand described the Museum’s work engaging visitors in the stories of “Old Ironsides,” naval service, maritime heritage, and the American experience, as well as a look ahead at what’s to come. “We have an exciting vision for the future. We are not resting on our laurels; instead we are challenging ourselves to build a better Museum,” she said.

Paul George, the Museum’s chairman of the board, welcomed the group and acknowledged the honorees and special guests, including Stephen Brodeur, the chair and founding sponsor of Mayflower Sails 2020. “From Mayflower to USS Constitution to 2019, Boston’s maritime heritage continue to shine. The values represented by ‘Old Ironsides’ – courage, leadership, teamwork, perseverance, ingenuity, and service – endure today,” said Mr. George.

The event, held at the Seaport World Trade Center, was both the highest attendance ever for a USS Constitution Museum Gala and raised gross revenue surpassing $650,000, a record breaking amount. The 146 sponsors included: Presenting Sponsors Nancy and Rick Kelleher and Sherry and Alan Leventhal; Leading Sponsors Aon | Reinsurance Solutions, Eileen and Jack Connors, Deloitte, Liberty Mutual, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Daniel E. Smith and Elizabeth Riley, and TigerRisk Partners; and Fleet Admiral Sponsors Boston Harbor Cruises, CapAcuity, Cognizant, Eaton Vance Investment Counsel, Ernst & Young, Grand Circle Travel, Hampshire House, Louis Karger, Roger Marino and Kathleen Campanella, The MathWorks, Inc., McKinsey & Company, PwC, Mr. Taylor B. Wagenseil, and Willis Towers Watson.