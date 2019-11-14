Enchanted Trolley to Bring Santa Claus, Mayor on Dec. 8

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced the schedule for the 2019 Enchanted Trolley Tour, a Boston holiday tradition of lighting holiday trees throughout the City. This year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will start on Friday, Dec. 6 and end on Sunday, Dec. 8, in neighborhoods throughout Boston.

“I love the holiday season around Boston. It’s a great way to gather together as Bostonians and celebrate our neighbors, the City and our many neighborhoods,” said Mayor Walsh. “I’m excited to start the season by making stops throughout the City for the annual trolley tour and tree lightings. This weekend-long celebration is a great family tradition for all Bostonians to come out and enjoy.”

For the 24th year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will continue the festive tradition of lighting holiday trees while bringing holiday spirit to children across Boston. The event is sponsored by Bank of America, and includes visits with Santa, holiday performances, tree lightings, and more.

The 2019 Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lightings Schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Dec. 8

3:45 p.m. Thompson Square, Charlestown