For the Record

•All are invited to a meeting to discuss transportation and infrastructure surrounding the area in Charlestown known as the “Lost Village” – the area of the Town on the other side of I-93. This meeting will be hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services and the Boston Transportation Department, and there will be various other entities available as well.

During this meeting, BTD’s Bill Conroy will be able to share current and future ideas for the area, and the City plans on exploring more ideas that the community brings as well. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 6- 7:30 p.m. and will be held at the Cambridge College Town Common Room (500 Rutherford Ave.).

If there are questions before then, or anyone cannot attend and would like to submit comments, please reach out to Mayoral Liaison Quinlan Locke.

•Boston Harbor For All – Charlestown

What: Join Boston Harbor Now and the National Park Service for a FREE cruise of Boston Harbor. Enjoy food, art, music, and harbor views all aboard the Provincetown II. Get your tickets now at https://www.bostonharbornow.org/charlestowncruise/ .

When: Monday, June 24th 2019, Boarding at 5:30pm, Cruise 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Where: Charlestown Navy Yard, Pier 1

•From the June 5 Conservation Commission meeting, City Hall:

Notice of Intent for DEP File No. 006-1644 from the Pare Corporation on behalf of the Boston Planning and Development Agency for the proposed culvert and sinkhole repairs to Pier 4 located in the Charlestown Navy Yard, Charlestown, MA (LSCSF, LUO, Land Containing Shellfish) *Continued from the March 20, 2019 hearing.

•Harvard Kent School Dates

June 11/12 – Field Days (K1-2 June 11; 3-5 June 12)

June 13 – K2 Moving Up Ceremony, 10 a.m.

June 17 – 5th Grade graduation, 10 a.m.

June 17 – Last Full Day of School

June 19 – Last Day of School, Release at 2:10 p.m.

•Warren Prescott School Dates

June 6 – School Site Council Meeting (Date Change)

June 7: K2 Graduation Day

June 7 -8 – Annual WP Art Show at the Stove Factory Gallery

June 10: K1 Shadow Day

June 11: K2 Shadow Day

June 11: 8th Grade Luncheon

June 12: 8th Grade Moving On Ceremony

June 13: Field Day

June 18: Early Release

June 19: Last Day of School – Early Release