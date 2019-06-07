North Washington Street Bridge (Charlestown Bridge) Construction Look-Ahead June 2, 2019 – June 15, 2019

Temporary Bridge Construction

Description: Continued demolition of the western (Charles River side) sidewalk on the bridge and construction of the temporary bridge bents and abutments. Work on the temporary bridge above the Tudor Wharf walkway requires some daytime closures.

Work Hours: Daytime (7 a.m.–6 p.m.) on weekdays and Saturdays.

Travel Impacts: On weekdays during off-peak daytime hours (10 a.m.–2 p.m.), the inbound right lane will be closed to create a work zone to support temporary bridge construction and sidewalk demolition. During the Tudor Wharf walkway closures, pedestrian access will be provided via the Water Street underpass and guidance signage will be provided.

Utility Installation and Upgrades

Description: At the south end of the bridge at Keany Square, installation of a waterline by J.F. White continues as well as installation of a gas pipe by National Grid.

Work Hours: Daytime (7 a.m.–3 p.m.) on weekdays.

Travel Impacts: Inbound traffic will be reduced to one lane on weekdays during off-peak hours (10 a.m.–2 p.m.). Outbound traffic will be reduced to one lane on weekdays during off-peak hours (7 a.m.–2 p.m.) at Keany Square. All turn movements will be maintained, with two inbound lanes available during the morning peak hours.

Pedestrians and Cyclists: The bridge’s eastern sidewalk is open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares. Please be advised that the DCR-controlled Charlestown locks can provide another alternate route, but may close without warning and beyond control of this project.

All users should take care to pay attention to all signage and police details and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

•The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, during this look-ahead period, the following events are scheduled:

Stanley Cup Finals: June 6 at 8 p.m., June 12 at 8 p.m. (if needed)