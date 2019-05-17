Townie Sports

Little League Slogging Through

It’s been a wet and frustrating spring so far. We finally had a beautiful Saturday this past weekend, and it was so nice to see all of the fields filled with kids enjoying the game of baseball!

•We have our MLB Pitch/Hit/Run competition this Sunday, which is open to the public (register here: https://pitchhitrun.leagueapps.com/events/1070662). This MLB sponsored event tests the skills of Boys and Girls ages 7-14 in three categories. The overall winner of each age group and each category winner will have the chance to represent Charlestown Little League in the Sectionals event on May 28 in Medford, and hopefully will advance all the way to the 2019 All-Star game.

•Our Picture Day event is scheduled for June 8.

•Our goal is to finish the season by the end of the BPS school year (June 19), but with the rainouts, we may have to extend it to June 22. Our District tournament may begin around June 22 as well. We have a District meeting this week and hopefully will sort out the dates for the tournament (which we are hosting again this year) at that meeting. Let’s hope for some dry and sunny weather.

CYHA Hockey Banquet

The Charlestown Youth Hockey 2018-2019 End of Season Hockey Banquet will be on Weds., May 22, at 6 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Fire On The Ice

Charlestown’s Matt Grzelcyk continues to have an outstanding playoff run with the Boston Bruins.

In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, Grizzie scored two goals – one a power play goal – to power the B’s to a decided win. After a win on Tuesday night, Grzelcyk looks very likely to be headed to his first Stanley Cup finals with this iron-clad Bruins team.