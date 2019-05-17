Councilor Lydia Edwards to Celebrate Working Families

Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards, serving Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End, is hosting a community brunch in honor of International Workers’ Day and the Fight for $15. The brunch will be held at The Tavern at the End of the World, 108 Cambridge St. in Charlestown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 18.

All are invited.

International Workers’ Day, often called May Day, is typically celebrated on May 1 by countries around the globe, honoring the collective strength of laborers and the working classes, their rights as workers, and their critical contributions to their countries’ economies.

The Fight for $15 is an American movement advocating for the federal minimum wage to be raised to $15 per hour. The federal minimum wage was set at $7.25 per hour in 2009 and has not been increased since.

This is a family-friendly event and seniors eat free. Suggested contribution is $15/person.