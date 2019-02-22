Public gets Look at Plans for New Paul Revere Park Playground

The public got a look at the latest plans for the new Paul Revere Park Playground in Charlestown at a meeting on Tuesday sponsored by the Department of Conservation and Recreation at EF Education First in Cambridge.

Sandra Libby, DCR playground planner, said the new playground would be built as part of the mitigation for the North Washington Street Bridge project. A temporary bridge will be placed over the existing playground while a new one would be created on an adjacent parcel.

The new playground’s surface will be constructed of “poured-in-place” rubber and surrounded by new fencing with secure entrances. Existing benches will also be incorporated into the playground, and the landscape will be restored as part of the project.

New playground equipment for 2- to 5-year-old will include musical elements, tot swings, custom spring-riders and custom activity panels, Libby said, while equipment for 5- to 12-year-old will include two spinner structures, global motion and an “oodle swing that can hold up to eight children at once.” Libby said Framingham-based J.F. White Contracting Co. is expected to complete the design for the playground by the end of March, and permitting should begin in late March or early April. Construction is slated to begin in April, with the playground set to open in June.