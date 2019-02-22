For the Record

•BPDA Community Meeting

What: A meeting to discuss various proposals submitted to the Boston Planning & Development Agency regarding the activation of the Charlestown Navy Yard Waterfront.

When: Weds., Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Harvard-Kent Elementary School Cafeteria, 50 Bunker Hill St.

•FILING FOR EXEMPTIONS OR TAX DEFERRALS

MERGEFORMATINET The City has many tax relief programs for homeowners who occupy their property as their principal residence. These include residential exemptions, personal exemptions, and a tax deferral program for seniors.

The online applications for exemptions and tax deferrals are available through Assessing Online starting January 1, 2019. Follow the instructions on Assessing Online to find applications for your property.

The Fiscal Year 2019 filing deadline for exemptions and tax deferrals is April 1, 2019.

•Zoning Board of Appeals, City Hall, 1 City Hall Square, Room 801

*When: February 26, 9:30 a.m.

85 Cambridge St.

•Warren Prescott School Dates

February 18-22 – President’s Day /February Recess : No School

March 13 – School Site Council Meeting

March 22 – BPS – District Choice Application Due (Round 2)

April 6 – Annual Fundraiser Spring Fling, 7 p.m. Boston Beer Works.

•COMMUNITY HEALTH NEEDS SURVEY

Please share your experiences and opinions on the health of Boston. A group of community organizations, health centers, hospitals, and the Boston Public Health Commission is gathering data to understand the health needs and strengths of Boston to plan for future services and programs and better coordination among organizations. Please click on the link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bostonchna to share your experiences and opinions by March 5 to shape these efforts. •Charlestown NEW Health will be holding nutrition workshops in the new year with Luisa Siniscalchi at noon in the NEWHealth, 15 Tufts St., Charlestown. The meetings will take place Feb. 14 (Healthy Valentine’s Day). For more info call (857) 238-1176.