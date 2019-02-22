Charlestown Man Pleads Guilty to Bank Robbery in Court

A Charlestown man pleaded guilty Feb. 7 in federal court in Boston to bank robbery.

Robert H. Brady, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for May 7. Brady is currently in federal custody.

On June 28, 2018, an individual, later identified as Brady, entered a branch of the Cambridge Savings Bank in Charlestown, approached a teller, and demanded the bank’s money – stating words to the effect of: “Give me everything or I will come back and blow this place up.” The teller gave Brady money from her cash drawer, which included a GPS tracking device. Brady then fled the scene.

Law enforcement activated the GPS tracking device, and a short time later, located and arrested Brady. At the time of his arrest, Brady was in possession of the bank’s money and the GPS tracking device. The charge provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.