Charlestown sees 22-Percent Reduction in Part One Crime for ‘18

Charlestown saw a 22-percent reduction in violent and property crimes in 2018 from the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 328 Part One crime incidents were reported in District A-15 in all of last year, compared with 423 during the same timeframe in 2017.

Despite this overall good news, however, the number of homicides rose to one from zero the previous year while the number of rapes and attempted rapes saw a 50-percent increase as the number climbed to nine from six in 2017.

Robberies and attempted robberies were also up nearly 60 percent as the number rose to 35 from 22 the year before.

Domestic aggravated assaults were down slightly as the number dropped to 15 from 17 in 2017 while non-domestic aggravated assaults saw a 13-percent uptick as the number rose to 43 from 38 the previous year.

Commercial burglaries, meanwhile, were down 50 percent as the number dropped to three from six in 2017.

Residential burglaries also saw a nearly 30-precent decline, with the number falling to 26 from 37 the previous year.

Other burglaries were down 50 percent as the number dropped to two from four the previous year.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle dropped almost 30 percent as the number fell to 53 from 75 in 2017.

Likewise, other larcenies saw an approximately 28-percent reduction as the number dropped to 126 from 176 the previous year.

Auto theft was down more than 64 percent, with the number falling to 15 from 42 in 2017.

Citywide, Part One crime was down around 7 percent, with 18,528 total incidents of violent and property crime in 2017 as opposed to 19,804 the previous year.