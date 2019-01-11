Boat Fire Causes $1 Million in Damages at Constitution Marina

Three boats at Constitution Marina caught fire on Tuesday at around 11:20 p.m., causing more than $1 million in damages to the water crafts.

Boston Fire responded with its Fire Boat first and began putting out three boats actively involved and with heavy flames showing.

Boston Fire Tower 3, Boston Fire Marine Units and MassPort Fire fought the blazes from the North Washington Street Bridge, from the water and from the docks as well. MassPort used their specialized fire foam to help put down the blaze.

Companies put down the fires within about one hour and prevented them from spreading to any additional boats.

Two of the boats sunk, but there were no injuries and no one on board any of the boats at the time of the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation.