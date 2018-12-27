Robotics Company to Expand Footprint, Assemble Products in Charlestown

Charlestown’s Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) – a subsidiary of Piaggio Group and the creator of the revolutionary mobile-carrying device gitas – announced that the company will be expanding its footprint in Charlestown so that all future gitas will be designed and assembled on Cambridge Street near its current headquarters.

In addition to its Charlestown headquarters, PFF’s new facility will be located at ACME Row 90 Cambridge St. in Charlestown and feature a 10,000 sq. ft. assembly and production space. The opening of this second production site will result in the creation of 100 more jobs and will mean that gitas roll off the assembly line with the tag: “Designed, and Assembled in Boston, USA” – further solidifying Boston as one of the leading robotics tech hubs in the world.

“This is a fundamental step toward the future of mobility for Piaggio Group. We decided to produce gita in the US, and particularly in Boston, because this is the cornerstone of robotics, and this is the city where we found the most fertile ground to grow our innovative ideas,” said Michele e Colaninno, PFF’s Chairman. “Our objective is to create an innovative product that is an efficient, high tech vehicle, while also delivering more functions than a simple carrying device. There is no better place than Boston to make this a reality,” Colaninno added.

The company invited in state and local leaders to the headquarters earlier in the fall and gave them a look at the revolutionary gita robot, which uses technology to assist people in their daily life – such as carrying groceries or heavy items. During that tour of the facility, Piaggio leaders told State Rep. Dan Ryan and Councilor Lydia Edwards that they needed more space nearby to assemble their robots.

Now, the company has found that space, and without having to leave Charlestown.

“We know that assembling gita here in Boston will not only give us the best possible quality product, but also that it’s the right step for PFF,” said Jeffrey Schnapp, PFF’s Chief Visionary Officer. “We are grateful for the support that PFF has received from local and state officials from day one, and we appreciate the encouragement and inspiration from our neighbors and friends in the Boston robotics community.”

John Barros, chief of Economic Development for the City of Boston, said, “I am thrilled to see the Piaggio company’s design and assembly operations for such cutting-edge technology open up in Charlestown. This expansion of an industry leader like Piaggio Fast Forward will create new jobs, expand Boston’s robotics cluster, and bolster our local economy.”

The first mobile carrier of its kind, gita is a “Follow Me” pedestrian carrier that transports up to 45 pounds while tracking behind its human operator both indoors and outdoors. PFF expects gita to be on sale to consumers in mid-2019.

Founded in 2015 by the Piaggio Group, Piaggio Fast Forward creates lightweight, intelligent, and sustainable mobility solutions. The company is dedicated to helping people move better, further, and faster. Carrying up to 45 pounds, PFF said gita will encourage an active lifestyle for anyone who wants to move with efficiency and ease, from millennials and parents of young children, to seniors and disabled individuals.