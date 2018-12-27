BPDA Encouraging Comment on Navy Yard Proposals

Residents are encouraged to submit written comments this week on the six activation proposals for the Navy Yard before the Dec. 31 deadline, officials said this week.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) said this week that they have received several comments on the Navy Yard activation proposals, but they are hoping that residents will submit more before the Dec. 31 deadline.

“We are taking people’s comments very seriously,” said Devin Quirk, a BPDA planner and Charlestown resident. “We want to make sure people know that now is the time to let us know what they think about the proposals…The emphasis right now is getting feedback and seeing what the comments are and using them as we make decisions.”

The BPDA held a meeting earlier this month to analyze the six proposals submitted from the Request For Proposals (RFP) process that took place last fall. Each proponent was allowed to give 10-minute presentations about their plan, and to answer questions from the public. In the follow up to that meeting, the comment period on the various proposals has been stressed by the BPDA.

Quirk said they would likely be making some decisions in January.

“People should be expecting us to make some announcements of the next steps in January,” he said. “Certainly some of the low-impact proposals could move forward rather quickly, but maybe the high-impact proposals might have to go through a process…We are confident something will happen this summer out of these proposals.”

Residents can submit comments online at the BPDA website under the Navy Yard Activation project page. Also, they can mail written comments to the BPDA as well, as long as they are postmarked by Dec. 31.

The six proposals come from: