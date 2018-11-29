CNC Community Corner

The monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St. We will hear from Susan Cascino from Boston’s ZeroWaste Plan, from the Boston Transportation Department about the change streets initiative, from the Parks Department about the Charlestown High School football field, and there will be a discussion of trees around the Barry Playground on the Navy Yard end of Medford Street The public is encouraged to attend.

The Spaulding-Charlestown Neighborhood Council Community Partnership Fund announces the fourth year of awarding grants to eligible non-profit organizations. The first tutorial for applicants will be held Monday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on 23 Adams St. If you cannot make this date a second tutorial will be hosted on Wednesday Jan. 9, 2019. Please note that attending one of the tutorials is required for submission of a grant application, which is due on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 by 5 p.m. Additional information will be available on the CNC website http://www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org on the Community Fund page.