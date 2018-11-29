Neighborhood Round Up

ARTISTS GROUP DECEMBER EVENTS AT STOVEFACTORY

This December don’t miss out on local art. On Saturday and Sunday Dec. 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. visit Open Studios and check out the StoveFactory Gallery’s December Exhibition. All three floors of artist’s studios will be open to the public. On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the StoveFactory Gallery will be open again featuring the December Exhibition, with a closing reception on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 3-5 p.m.. The StoveFactory Gallery is located at 523 Medford St. For more information visit artistsgroupofcharlestown.com.

SAVE THE DATE FOR BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

On Saturday, Dec. 1 Santa returns to The First Church, 10 Green St., to enjoy a free pancake and sausage breakfast. There will be a chance to take free photos with Santa, shop with some gift vendors and an “Inflateables Extravaganza”. Plan now for a fun morning. For more information call the First Church 617-242-3693 or email [email protected]

HARVEST ON VINE FOOD PANTRY

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal and small bags of white rice this week, but any donation on non-perishable foods that you could make would be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

CHARLESTOWN LIONS CLUB COLLECTING FOR DISASTER RELIEF

The Charlestown Lions Club is collecting donations to go to disaster relief. The donations will be used to benefit those affected by the local gas explosions and recent hurricanes in the South.

ALL proceeds will be donated – there are no administrative costs.

Checks may be made out to Charlestown Lions Club – LCIF and sent to:

P.O. Box 290474, Charlestown, MA 02129 If you have any questions, please email Moe Gillen [email protected]

MICRO HOCKEY IS BACK!

Charlestown Youth Hockey has opened registration for Micro Hockey, which is a Learn-to-Play Hockey program for boys and girls, 5 to 8 years of age, who have not yet played organized team hockey. Only basic skating skills are necessary. Younger players may qualify after a coach evaluation. The program will run on Saturdays from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The first session will run through March 9. Space is limited. To register or obtain the required equipment list, go to WWW.CYHA.COM and click on the MICRO HOCKEY tab. Email questions to [email protected]

FAMILY SUPPORT MEETINGS

New family support group for people suffering from alcohol or other addictions is meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Charlestown. For more information call Shawn 781-733-1327.

CHARLESTOWN GIRL SCOUTING AT WARREN-PRESCOTT SCHOOL

The fourth-grade Junior Girls Scouts at the Warren-Prescott school only have five girls in their troop and are looking for more girls to join. This troop only allows fourth-graders from Warren Prescott. The Troop meets at the Warren-Prescott School every other Thursday from 5-6 p.m. through the school year.

STUDENTS NAMED TO HONOR ROLL

The following students have been named to the Austin Prep Honor Roll for the first Quarter:

Honors:

Stephen Fabiano, Adam Higginbottom.

CHARLESTOWN HIGH SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

The Friends of Charlestown High are presenting Night on the C-Town a fundraiser featuring music, food, raffles, and more. Dec. 13, from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Check it out at https://NIGHTONTHEC-TOWN.EVENTBRITE.COM.

WINTER ART LABS FOR KIDS AT ESSEM ART STUDIO

Register for Art Labs at Essem Art Studio facilitated by artist, creative, and fellow Charlestown mom, Sophia Moon.Art Labs are loosely facilitated activities that permit exploration and creative play so little ones can develop confidence in creating art and self expression through various mediums—acrylic paints, watercolors, color pencils, modeling clay, and/or miscellaneous art/craft supplies. Art Labs can be modified for all ages and are also meant to be interactive so if you are bringing your little one(s), come ready to have fun and get messy. All materials are provided. All children must be accompanied and remain under the care of a parent/guardian at all times. If you would like to book a private party/event, please email us at [email protected], Dec. 10 at 6pm Charlestown Public Library

The Michael Quinn Scholarship Committee is sponsoring a College Information Night in Charlestown.. The program will cover the college admission and financial aid process from beginning to end. A panel discussion featuring admission and financial aid professionals will be held and all aspects of the college search and admission process will be covered. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE EVENT AT CAMBRIDGE COLLEGE – LIFE, COLLEGE AND WORKFORCE READINESS

Are your students prepared for the fourth industrial revolution? Come find out how FranklinCovey Education is making an impact in schools around life, college and workforce readiness. Join high school education consultant, Gary McGuey, to learn ways for students to become more engaged, find their sense of purpose and build the necessary skills to be successful. R.S.V.P. to [email protected]m or reach out to learn more. Santa will be visiting The Cooperative BankAfter he recovers from the First Church Pancake Breakfast Santa will make a return visit to Charlestown on Friday, Dec. 7, for an all day visit. Stop by and take a photo and receive a Holiday gift. Hood Park Transportation Meeting ScheduledThe community is invited to attend a meeting on transportation at Hood Park on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6pm. The meeting will be held at 500 Rutherford Ave., North Entrance.