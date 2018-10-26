Neighborhood Round Up

HARVEST FAIR AT ST. JOHN’S

On Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal church will be holding it’s 179th annual Harvest Fair. Well known for its delicious turkey dinner and homemade apple pies, the fair will have something for everyone! Get the kids out of the house to enjoy the face painting, crafts, games, and toys!! Start your holiday shopping early!! There will be many gift baskets and silent auction items, including Bruins and Red Sox tickets, a craft beer basket and our designer clothing boutique!! As always, there will be delicious baked goods that you don’t want to miss!!

Come to the fair at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 27 Devens St., Charlestown.

GET SPARTAN AT FENWAY FOR ‘E’ INC!

The Nov. 10 SPARTAN FENWAY PARK SPRINT race is sold out.

BUT due to a generous donation from the Spartan Foundation, “e” inc.’s got tickets for people who would compete on their team! The ‘e”Inc ticket package includes a Team “e” inc. Race T-shirt, access to the “e” inc. Team staging area inside Fenway Park, “e”Inc. swag, fabulous food, plus your own Spartan gear! For tickets & further information, go to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spartan-fenway-park-stadium-sprint-e-inc-race-team-tickets-50984547153.

LIONS CLUB BREAKFAST TO BE HELD ON NOV. 11

The Charlestown Lions Club will again sponsor the Veterans’ breakfast on Nov. 11 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Charlestown. The breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.the cost is $6 per person. Children under age 6 will be able to attend free of charge. No reservations are necessary and tickets will be sold at the door. Raffle tickets will also be sold for some interesting prizes.

HARVEST ON VINE FOOD PANTRY

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal and mac and cheese, two items that empty the shelves fast. Any donation on non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

CREEPY HALLOWEEN IN THE GARDEN

The Gardens for Charlestown is hosting its annual Creepy Halloween event on Oct. 27 (rain date: Oct. 28). Pony rides, face painting, games and crafts will be available for children and a Bake Table of sweets and savories will keep the parents busy. Admission is $10/child and pony rides $5. Time: 10 a.m. -1 p.m.. The garden is at the intersection of Main and Bunker Hill streets.

CMA AND THE LIONS CLUB TEAM UP FOR HALLOWEEN

For many families Halloween is a fun time of year. Yet, for children who manage complex medical conditions, Halloween can be a time when they are unsafe or excluded. This is the reality for children with life-threatening food allergies, childhood diabetes, as well as any child requiring a special diet. This Halloween, The Charlestown Mothers Association and The Lions Club are teaming up to promote The Teal Pumpkin Project in our neighborhood, in order to help these children be safe and included.

Participation is simple. First, put out a teal colored pumpkin on your doorstep (found at CVS or Michael’s) or hang up a teal pumpkin flyer. Second, offer non-food trinkets in a separate container in addition to the usual candy. A simple way to offer them is to say to each child, “You can choose a candy or a toy!” That’s it! If you would like to print out a flyer, please see FARE’s website at www.foodallergy.org.

Additionally, CMA will sponsor The Switch Witch Table on The Training Field where all children can trade candy for toys! Any child with a special dietary need should let the person running the table know or contact [email protected] to fast track through the busy line.With these initiatives, we can make Charlestown the most inclusive Halloween in the city! We will be creating a map of houses participating in Teal Pumpkin to help guide trick or treaters. If you would like your home to be included, please email [email protected] by October 26.

EDEN STREET PARK MEETING #2

Please join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the second in a series of community meetings about Eden Street Park on Weds., Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.. They will be sharing three design concepts and hearing what residents have to say about them.

The meeting will take place in the Edwards Middle School, 28 Walker St., Charlestown.

For more information, please call Allison Perlman at the Boston Parks and Recreation Department (617) 961-3035 or email [email protected]

TOM MACDONALD BOOK LAUNCHING CELEBRATION

Tom MacDonald will be on hand at The Navy Yard Bistro on Sunday, October 28 to launch his latest book, Murder in the Charlestown Bricks, A Dermot Sparkhawk Crime Novel. Join the celebration from 12 – 3pm. There will be books available for $15. Please RSVP to [email protected] If you cannot make it to the signing event, books are available at:Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kindle and your favorite local book store.

Annual Veterans Dinner & Scholarship event

The Abraham Lincoln Post 11 will be holding their annual Veterans Dinner on November 7, at the Knights of Columbus in Charlestown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7:30. We will also be awarding six $500 scholarships to eligible students. The dinner is free to all veterans and their guests. Please call Billy Boyle at 617 645 3279 for scholarship details.

FAMILY SUPPORT MEETINGS

New family support group for people suffering from alcohol or other addictions is meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Charlestown. For more information call Shawn 781-733-1327.