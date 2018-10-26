New Residential Building At Hood Park Tops off Oct 25

Hood Park will celebrate the topping off of their newest construction project on Oct. 25, with a topping off ceremony on the site at 500 Hood Park Drive.

Dubbed ‘The Harvey’ after founder Harvey Perley Hood (H.P. Hood), the 177-unit residential building will be the first residential project on the Park.

The building also houses 23 affordable units onsite and parking underneath.

Crews broke ground on the development almost two years ago.

The topping off comes just as Hood Park and Trademark Partners begin official meetings with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) this week. This past Monday, the newly formed Impact Advisory Group (IAG) held its first meeting, and on Wednesday (too late for deadlines), the general public was invited to a BPDA meeting as well.

The process will continue throughout the fall, and will be supplemented with Hood Park issue-specific meetings as well.