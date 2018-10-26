For the Record

Boston Police Hiring Information Session

Get information on BPD hiring and selection process, timeline and recruitment, and The Application and Background Investigation. The meeting is on Thursday, Oct. 25, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, 2300 Washington St., Roxbury.

Public meeting for marijuana dispensary

A Community Outreach Meeting will be held to discuss a Proposed Marijuana Establishment located at 116 Cambridge St., Charlestown. There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St.

Eden Street Park Meeting #2

Please join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the second in a series of community meetings about Eden Street Park. They will be sharing three design concepts and hearing what residents have to say about them. For more information, please call Allison Perlman at the Boston Parks and Recreation Department (617) 961-3035 or email Allison. The meeting takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Edwards Middle School, 28 Walker St.

Abutter’s Meeting for 94 Bunker Hill St. (WILL BE RESCHEDULED)

A meeting to discuss a proposal to build a new addition on back of the building as plans remodel existing three family house with three new kitchens, new bathroom, update electric and plumbing per code, install new sprinkler and new fire alarm.

When: TBD

Where: TBD

Abutter’s Meeting for 22R Parker St.

A meeting to discuss a proposal to demolish the existing carriage house and to build a freestanding, single-family structure in substantial conformity with the footprint of the existing carriage house, thereby increasing the total dwellings on the subject parcel to three families.

When: Thursday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 22 Parker St., Charlestown