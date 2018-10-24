Neighborhood Round Up

HARVEST FAIR AT ST. JOHN’S

On Saturday, November 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal church will be holding it’s 179th annual harvest fair. Well known for its delicious turkey dinner and homemade apple pies, the fair will have something for everyone! Get the kids out of the house to enjoy the face painting, crafts, games, and toys!! Start your holiday shopping early!! There will be many gift baskets and silent auction items, including Bruins and Red Sox tickets, a craft beer basket and our designer clothing boutique!! As always, there will be delicious baked goods that you don’t want to miss!!

Come to the fair at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 27 Devens Street, Charlestown.

EDEN STREET PARK MEETING #2

Please join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the second in a series of community meetings about Eden Street Park on Weds., Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.. They will be sharing three design concepts and hearing what residents have to say about them.

The meeting will take place in the Edwards Middle School, 28 Walker St., Charlestown.

For more information, please call Allison Perlman at the Boston Parks and Recreation Department (617) 961-3035 or email [email protected]

TOM MACDONALD BOOK LAUNCHING CELEBRATION

Tom MacDonald will be on hand at The Navy Yard Bistro on Sunday, October 28 to launch his latest book, Murder in the Charlestown Bricks, A Dermot Sparkhawk Crime Novel. Join the celebration from 12 – 3pm. There will be books available for $15. Please RSVP to [email protected] If you cannot make it to the signing event, books are available at:Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kindle and your favorite local book store.

BOBBY POWERS BOOK SIGNING

Bobby Powers will be at The Cooperative Bank on Thursday, October 18 from 5 – 7p.m. for a discussion of his new book, “Charlestown A Cornerstone of America.” The Coop Bank is at 201 Main Street.

Annual Veterans Dinner & Scholarship event

The Abraham Lincoln Post 11 will be holding their annual Veterans Dinner on November 7, at the Knights of Columbus in Charlestown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7:30. We will also be awarding six $500 scholarships to eligible students. The dinner is free to all veterans and their guests. Please call Billy Boyle at 617 645 3279 for scholarship details.

WWII & WWI EXIBITS ON OCT. 20

There’ll be exhibition of WWII exhibits on display at the Knights of Columbus in Charlestown on Saturday Oct. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. They’ll also will be a number exhibits on display to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1. Come learn about some of the Charlestown men who fought in the Great War. Charlestown had one of the first pilots that flew in dog fights over Europe with the Germans. About 100 Charlestown men lost their lives during WWI, many serving with the 26th Yankee Division. We had eight men that won the Army Distinguished Service Cross.

For more information please contact Bill Durette, Charlestown Veterans History Project at [email protected]

FAMILY SUPPORT MEETINGS

New family support group for people suffering from alcohol or other addictions is meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Charlestown. For more information call Shawn 781-733-1327.

Author Talk with Jack Kelly

Jack Kelly, author of “Sharp Needle: A Memoir,” will share his story of heroin addiction, recovery, and 2013 Boston political campaign at Charlestown Branch Library on Monday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Come and enjoy his story of perseverance, transformation, and hope.

For more information, call the branch at 617-242-1248.

Pumpkin Carving Party at the Harvard-Kent School

On Sunday, October 28, bring a pumpkin and join the fun. The Christ Church Charlestown invites everyone to their pumpkin carving party from 10 am to noon at the Harvard-Kent School. There will be pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, games and crafts for kids. For more information call 617-580-2912 or email [email protected]

Charlestown & Beyond Featuring Tom MacDonald

The next Charlestown & Beyond TV program on the Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN-TV) will appear on Thursday, October 18th with guest author Tom MacDonald who will present his newest novel, “Murder in the Charlestown Bricks,” the fourth book in the Dermot Sparhawk series that is set in Boston and it’s oldest neighborhood of Charlestown. The book will be launched on Sunday, October 28th from noon to 3 pm at the Navy Yard Bistro. Among Tom’s other occupations is as director of the Charlestown Food Pantry, Harvest on Vine. He will also be telling us about the annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner distribution planned to take place on Tuesday, November 20th and how you can help make this another successful year.

The show can be seen on BNN-TV channel 9, RCN channel 15 and Verizon channel 1961 and is repeated on Thursday at 11:30 pm, Saturday at 9 am and Sunday at 5 pm. It can also be seen on Youtube at Charlestown and Beyond and Facebook at Charlestown & Beyond.

You can reach host Kathy “Cookie” Giordano at [email protected] or 617-447-1406 and leave a message with your name and phone number.

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal and mac and cheese, two items that empty the shelves fast. Any donation on non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

BUNKER HILL LECTURE SERIES

The National Parks of Boston welcome the public to attend the free 6 p.m. Bunker Hill Lecture Series on Thursday, October 25.

This is a one-hour talk with time allowed for questions presented by Park Ranger Polly Kienle, who will discuss the military service of an unfreed African-American from Arlington that served in the American Revolution, and how his service strengthened future claims to freedom for himself and others.

The event is located at the Bunker Hill Museum, lower level, community room. The entrance for the event is located by the Monument Street side of the museum.

Charlestown Navy Yard to Celebrate U.S. Navy, USS Constitution, and USS Cassin Young Birthdays with Free Event

Saturday, October 20, the National Parks of Boston, USS Constitution Museum, and USSConstitution will host a free event to celebrate three birthdays: the U.S. Navy (October 13, 1775), “Old Ironsides” (October 21, 1797), and USS Cassin Young (December 31, 1943). The USS Constitution Museum will host a custom, family-friendly scavenger hunt created by Watson Adventures. “Thanks to the generosity of the City of Boston Charlestown Community Impact Fund, visitors will be able to participate for free,” said Anne Grimes Rand, president of the USS Constitution Museum. “Participants will learn the ropes of an 1812 sailor’s life and see if they are sea-worthy enough to save the Constitution from the threat of pirates!”

Along with the scavenger hunt, visitors can experience boarding pike and gun drills performed by “Old Ironsides” crewmembers, rope making, temporary tattoos, knot tying, and more. The commissioning committee for USS Thomas Hudner—which will be commissioned in Boston later this year—will give people the opportunity to write notes to the new ship’s crew. At 1:00 p.m. remarks will be made by representatives from the National Parks of Boston, USS Constitution Museum, and USS Constitution.

Also, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston will unveil a LEGO® model of USS Cassin Young which will reside in the Navy Yard Visitor Center before being permanently displayed at the Discovery Center located in Somerville’s Assembly Row.

The National Parks of Boston will conclude the birthday celebration by showing the 1955 film Mister Roberts from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the Visitor Center theatre. The entire schedule of events can be found at www.usscm.org/events.

For more information, visit: www.nps.gov/bost