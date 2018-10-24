BWSC Wins Top National Honors for Water Quality and Efficiency

Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) has earned top honors from the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies (AMWA) for management excellence. The Sustainable Water Utility Management Award recognizes the work of water utility management leaders able to achieve a balance of innovative and successful efforts in areas of economic, social and environmental endeavors.

Specifically, BWSC has committed resources to improving operations, maintaining fiscal responsibility and increasing public awareness to improve water quality and protect the environment. BWSC is a committed environmental steward, aiming to utilize its infrastructure to its maximum efficiency. It is continually dedicating resources to improve operations and customer service and to reduce pollution in Boston’s harbor, beaches and rivers.

BWSC has also led the water industry in developing and implementing green infrastructure and low impact development (GI/LID) methods in numerous construction projects, including a $1.5 million GI collaboration with the Boston Public Schools.

Boston is home to New England’s oldest and largest water, sewer and stormwater systems, which are owned, maintained and operated by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC). Established in 1977, BWSC provides potable water and sewer services to more than one million people per day. BWSC is also the leading organizer of We Are All Connected, a campaign to raise public awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving Boston’s waterways. For more information please visit: www.bwsc.org.