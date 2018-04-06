Repairs on Gilmore Bridge Start Sunday

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that starting on Sunday, April 8, MassDOT will be performing deck joint repairs on the Gilmore Bridge (Charlestown Avenue, Cambridge/Austin Street) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Work will be done under nightly westbound lane closures over the bridge and the road will be reopened each morning by 5 a.m.

The overall duration for the repairs is three weeks.

MassDOT encourages drivers to be mindful of these potential impacts. For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to: