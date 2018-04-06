Repairs on Gilmore Bridge Start Sunday

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that starting on Sunday, April 8, MassDOT will be performing deck joint repairs on the Gilmore Bridge (Charlestown Avenue, Cambridge/Austin Street) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Work will be done under nightly westbound lane closures over the bridge and the road will be reopened each morning by 5 a.m.
The overall duration for the repairs is three weeks.
MassDOT encourages drivers to be mindful of these potential impacts. For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:
- Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
- Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
- Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
- Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.