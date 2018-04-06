Worker Dies on Wynn Boston Harbor site Tuesday

A worker on the Wynn Boston Harbor construction site died on Tuesday night after an accident on the site.

Details were scant, and Wynn officials said they were withholding the name and details out of respect to the family.

“The Wynn Boston Harbor family regretfully learned this morning that a member of our construction team lost his life after sustaining injuries on our site yesterday,” read a statement sent out Wednesday morning. “The name of the worker and details of the incident are being withheld at this time out of respect for his family. We are launching a full investigation into the incident. This is a very sad day for everyone at Wynn Boston Harbor. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his family and coworkers.”

It is the first death on the work site, with the first serious injury on the site coming in early January.

Sources indicated the male worker was planting trees on the peninsula part of the site next to the water when a machine carrying a pipe lost control of the pipe. The large pipe was said to have hit the man in the chest, causing his injuries.

That, however, could not be confirmed by Wynn Boston Harbor by press time.