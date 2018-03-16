Wynn Boston Harbor Holding Vendor Fair for Local, Minority, Woman and Veteran-Owned Businesses

Wynn Resorts is holding a vendor fair on Thursday, March 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Anthony’s of Malden (105 Canal Street, Malden) for all local, minority, woman and veteran owned businesses that are interested in supplying goods and services needed to operate the new $2.4 billion, five-star Wynn Boston Harbor Resort in Everett.

All qualified minority, woman and veteran-owned business are encouraged to attend the event, with preference given to businesses located in Everett, Malden, Medford, Boston, Chelsea, Cambridge and Somerville.

Wynn Boston Harbor is the largest single-phase development in the history of Massachusetts and will generate approximately $250 million dollars a year in spending on goods and services to operate and maintain the resort.

Members of Wynn Boston Harbor’s purchasing team will be at the event to meet one-on-one with interested companies and discuss bid opportunities in the following areas:

•Beverages: Beer, Wine, Spirits, Soda, Juice, and Water.

•Food: Bread, Dairy, Fruit, Produce, Grocery Items, Meat (beef, pork, poultry, lamb), Seafood, and Specialty Foods.

•Food & Beverage Products: China, Glass, Silver, Small-wares, Kitchen Equipment & Parts, Paper & Disposable Goods.

•General Operations: Car Washing & Detailing, Copier Equipment & Maintenance, Furniture (Replenishment Only), Medical Supplies & Equipment, and Office Supplies & Equipment.

•Hotel Operations: Hotel Room Amenity Products, Laundry Services (Duvets/Mats/Specialty), Room Keys, and Spa & Salon Products.

•Hotel Sales & Events: Audio Visual Equipment & Services (Supplemental), Destination Management Companies (DMC), Entertainment (Bands & DJs), Exhibition Services Companies, Florists, Photographers & Videographers, Promotional & Gift Items, and Stage & Lighting Rigging Equipment.

Maintenance Materials: Carpeting/Fabric/Upholstery (Replenishment Only), Cleaning & Janitorial Supplies, Electrical Supplies, Glass, Marble, Tile & Metal, HVAC Parts & Supplies, Lumber (Rough & Millwork), Paints & Stains, Plants, Trees, & Flowers, Plumbing Supplies & Fittings, Propane, Gases, & Diesel, Safety & Protective Equipment, Signage, and Tools & Hardware.

•Maintenance Services: Carpentry Services, Carpet Cleaning & Installation, Cleaning (General Janitorial Services and Specialty (Duct, Grease), Electrical (High and Low Voltage), Fire Detection & Suppression, Glass & Mirror Work, HVAC Repair Services, Landscaping Services, Locksmithing, Manufacturer Maintenance Contracts, Marble Cleaning & Installation, Masonry Work, Painting Services, Pest Control Services, Plumbing Services, Roofing Services, Snow Removal, Vertical Lift Maintenance, Waste Removal (Hazardous & Regulated, Recycling & Trash), Water Treatment (Chilling/Spa/Systems), and High Rise Window Washing.

•Marketing: Direct Mail Fulfillment, Graphic Design Services, and Print Services (Brochures/Tags/Receipts/Forms).

•Retail: Display Cases, Racks, Hangers, Retail Bags, Paper, Plastic, and Tissue.

•Transportation: Coach Bus Services, Limousine Services (Supplemental), Luxury Ferry Services, Maintenance Services (Fleet & Equipment), and Other Misc. Vehicles (Lifts/Hoists/Jacks).