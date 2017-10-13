Historical Society to Sponsor Play on First Woman in American Military

Deborah Sampson was the first woman to enlist, to fight, and to be honorably discharged from the American Military. Actor and historical interpreter Judith Kalaora will deliver a stimulating re-enactment which chronicles Sampson’s life. An indentured servant by the age of five, Deborah grew up in a man’s world, where women were naught but second-class citizens. As a self-educated woman, Deborah felt a higher calling, and on May 23, 1782, she bound her chest, tied back her hair, and walked over one hundred and fifty miles to enlist in the 4th Massachusetts Regiment of the Continental Army, under the alias “Robert Shurtleff.”

The Charlestown Historical Society will sponsor the re-enactment which is a one-hour play, by Judith Kalaora. The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7-8:15 p.m. in the Bunker Hill Museum-Education room.

The event is free and open to the public.