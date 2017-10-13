Alden to Speak at Branch Library

Ellen B. Alden will talk about her book Yours Faithfully, Florence Burke at the Charlestown Branch Library, 179 Main St., on Monday, October 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Local author Ellen B. Alden found a leather box in her attic, filled with Civil War letters from her Irish immigrant great-great-grandfather Florence Burke to his family in Massachusetts, and the inspiration for a historical fiction novel. Join her for a look at the letters, research, and labors of love that went into the writing of her book. For more information, call Charlestown Branch Library at 617-212-1248.