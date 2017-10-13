E-inc Ready for Ducks to Dash into the Little Mystic

By Seth Daniel

If anyone has ever wanted to race rubber ducks on the Little Mystic, this Saturday is the time to do it as e-inc. holds its first-ever Duck Dash fundraiser and fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fundraiser will be to help raise money to bring a second museum exhibit to the space in the Navy Yard. Last year, e-inc brought an exciting exhibit on weather to the space and got great feedback. Now, the organization hopes the community will come out and help bring a second fun, science-related exhibit to Charlestown.

Some 3,000 green ducks, all numbered, will be let loose in the Mystic Channel at 1:30 p.m., and the winners will be logged in. First prize is $350 cash and the more ducks one buys, the better chance they have to win.

The day will also feature live entertainment from Amy Kucharik and the Second String Line Swing Band. The Chubby Chickpea Food Truck will be there and there will be games all day – as well as fun science experiments for the whole family.

Already, e-inc has been out engaging the community and brining awareness to the fundraiser and they hope the community will support the effort to bring in another exhibit.

“The ducks are the down payment on the exhibit,” said Dr. Ricky Stern of e-inc. “We are totally committed to our work and teaching young people science, but we can’t do it without the community’s support. This is one of those moments when the community needs to ask if this is something the community wants to support. There is a lot of soccer and activities, but there won’t be a science museum here without support…To the extent we can get people to understand this is a gem, it doesn’t come free and we don’t have a champion. We just hope people come on down and throw a duck in the water and have fun.”

The event is Saturday, Oct. 14, rain or shine, at e-inc on 114 16th St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Duck Dash happens at 1:30 p.m. sharp.