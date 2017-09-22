Police Briefs 09-21-2017

Charlestown Beat

Burglary – Force

09/12/17 – A victim on Main Street reported she was notified by her house cleaner that her apartment had been broken into. Police arrived and saw that the front door had been damaged and a screwdriver was on the floor. Two MacBook computers were taken.

Aggravated Assault

09/17/17 – A victim reported while walking in the area of Charlestown High School, a white male walked up to him and, for no reason, struck him in the head with a brick. The victim, who was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, was unable to provide any more information at that time.

Larceny

09/17/17 – Officers responded to Main Street for a report of a larceny. Upon arrival, an off-duty officer informed them the suspect was observed stealing a bike from in front of his home. The suspect was placed under arrest, and will be charged accordingly.

Larceny

09/18/17 – A victim on Rutherford Avenue reported a delivery package containing an iPhone 6 was stolen from the front lobby.