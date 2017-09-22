LaMattina Endorses Passacantilli for City Council

Stephen Passacantilli, a North End civic leader and Boston Public Schools parent running for District 1 City Council has been endorsed by City Councilor Salvatore LaMattina. LaMattina has represented Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End on the City Council since 2006.

Passacantilli has also been endorsed by East Boston’s Ward 1 Democratic Committee and the North End/Waterfront’s Ward 3 Democratic Committee, along with numerous local organizations and unions.

Councilor LaMattina said, “I am excited to support Stephen Passacantilli to be District 1’s next City Councilor. Stephen has done the job and he has both the heart and the experience to deliver for East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End. There is no one more passionate and better prepared to fight for our neighborhoods than Stephen Passacantilli, and I will proudly be casting my vote for him on Tuesday.”

Passacantilli said, “It means the world to have Sal LaMattina’s support in my campaign for City Council. For more than a decade, Sal has fought for our communities and delivered top-notch services to each and every neighborhood in District 1. I’ve learned so much from him, and on the City Council, I will continue to ensure that residents of Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End always come first.”

Many know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent and serves on the board of the Gavin Foundation.

Passacantilli and his wife, Renée, are raising their two children, Grace and Evan, just around the corner where he grew up in the North End.