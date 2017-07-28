Passacantilli Officially to Open Charlestown Headquarters

Stephen Passacantilli, a North End civic leader, Boston Public Schools parent, and former staffer to City Councilor Sal LaMattina, will officially open his Charlestown Campaign Headquarters this Saturday. Passacantilli is running for District 1 City Council, which includes the neighborhoods of East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End.

On Saturday, July 29, Passacantilli will hold an office grand-opening at noon, with all welcome to attend. Passacantilli’s Charlestown headquarters is located at 191 Main St.

Passacantilli said, “It is so important to have elected officials who are accessible and responsive. As city councilor, I will be an outspoken advocate for Charlestown, East Boston and the North End, and I will always put you first.”

Many residents know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent and serves on the board of the Gavin Foundation.

Passacantilli and his wife, Renee, are raising their two children, Grace and Evan, just around the corner from where he grew up in the North End.