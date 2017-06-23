Friend of Charlestown Navy Yard,Chamber Host First Council Forum

By Seth Daniel

The first public forum with all three District 1 City Council candidates has been negotiated, and this time it will be in Charlestown.

All three candidates have been confirmed for the forum on Thursday, June 29, at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in the Navy Yard, 7:30 p.m.

Candidates Lydia Edwards, Margaret Farmer and Stephen Passacantilli have all confirmed and will be in attendance.

The Forum is being sponsored by the Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard and the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce.

All three candidates will be able to give an opening statement to relay directly to voters what they think is important and their platforms. Meanwhile, topics such as education, substance abuse, public health, public safety, development and other important topics will also be addressed separately.

The Preliminary Election in the contest is on Sept. 26, an election that will reduce the number of candidates down to two of the three.

All three candidates live outside of Charlestown, with Passacantilli hailing from the North End, and Edwards and Farmer being from East Boston.