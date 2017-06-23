Trial Underway for Killing of Charlestown’s Brian Hingston

A jury has been seated and the trial is underway for the killing of Charlestown native Brian Hingston, who was assaulted allegedly by a Dorchester man as he tried to prevent a fight – an assault that caused Hingston’s tragic death.

In Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday, prosecution testimony continued in the case against Dorchester’s Bryan McElhinney, 24, who is officially charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery causing fatal injury.

Hingston, 45, who had recently relocated to Quincy, intervened in a street fight on Adams Street in Dorchester on April 17, 2016 to try to make peace between McElhinney and another man. In doing so, McElhinney is charged with beating Hingston severely and causing injuries that resulted in his death.

The case is being prosecuted by Catherine Ham and Kristina Kerwin.

McElhinney is being represented by Attorney Michael Doolin.

Judge Linda Giles is presiding over the case.

Hingston left a wife and children, as well as hundreds of friends and family in the Town who continue to mourn his loss.