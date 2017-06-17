Students Earn Degress from UNH

The following students participated in the University of New Hampshire Commencement Ceremony held Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Durham, N.H. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

Brittany McLaughlin of Charlestown, MA graduated with a BS degree in BusAdm:Marketing

Jason Keating of Charlestown, MA graduated with a MBA degree in Business Administration