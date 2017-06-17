BCYF Pools to Open June 17

The City of Boston’s two outdoor pools, the BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End, are opening for the season on Saturday, June 17.

These pools, along with 16 others that are open year-round, are operated by Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. The outdoor pools will remain open seven days a week until Labor Day.

Also opening June 17 is the City’s “Family Friendly Beach” at the BCYF Curley Community Center in South Boston. The beach will also be open seven days a week and offers families access to an enclosed stretch of beach on Boston Harbor, restrooms with changing tables, picnic tables with umbrellas, outdoor showers, beach game equipment, wifi and the use of an indoor area to get out of the sun.

All locations will have experienced, certified lifeguards on duty. For membership and programming information for these locations, visit Boston.Gov/BCYF.