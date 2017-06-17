Bunker Hill Monument Association Announces Annual Meeting New Schedule

The Bunker Hill Monument Association (BHMA) will be 194 years old this year. The Association oversaw fund raising, construction, operations, finances and maintenance of the monument for 96 years, when it was turned over to Massachusetts. This exclusive organization included 11 Presidents, 20 Governors, 30 Generals and over 500 clergy, physicians, and lawyers distinguished citizens such as Daniel Webster.

The revised schedule follows:

JUNE 17, 2017

9 a.m. Ecumenical Service at St Francis de Sales Church. Sponsored by Conway Bunker Hill Post 26.

10 a.m. Commemoration at Bunker Hill Monument.

JUNE 18, 2017

Noon Lunch in Bunker Hill Museum

1 p.m. Annual meeting of BHMA in Museum

Please consider nominating friends, relatives, children, grandchildren, and others to become members of the BHMA.